Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

