Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,715,000 after buying an additional 148,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

