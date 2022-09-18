Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $502.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.