NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

