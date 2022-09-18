NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 43,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

