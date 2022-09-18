Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 118 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $932,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

