The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.