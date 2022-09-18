QP Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 767,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 215,742 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

