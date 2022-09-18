Bremer Bank National Association Sells 365 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

