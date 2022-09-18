QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of V opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.33. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

