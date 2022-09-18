Old Port Advisors Has $1.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

