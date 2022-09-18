Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.33. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

