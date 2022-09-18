Old Port Advisors Sells 116 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

