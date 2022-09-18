State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 989,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

