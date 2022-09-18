Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,209 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.