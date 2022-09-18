West Coast Financial LLC Sells 814 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

