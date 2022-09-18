Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $2,541,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

