Covington Capital Management Sells 648 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

