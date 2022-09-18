180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $308.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.