West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 645,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

