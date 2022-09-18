CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,640 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

