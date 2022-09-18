CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,640 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
Target stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Articles
