Bremer Bank National Association Sells 483 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 224,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

