Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 100,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.0% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.74.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.