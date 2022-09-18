Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

