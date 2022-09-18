Covington Capital Management Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

NYSE USB opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

