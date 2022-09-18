AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 57.6% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 128,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 178,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,834,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

