Covington Capital Management Acquires 249 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

