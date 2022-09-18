Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

