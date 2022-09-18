City Holding Co. Has $5.75 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,813,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 76,833 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.