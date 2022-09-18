The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

