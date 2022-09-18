Apella Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

