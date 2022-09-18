First Citizens Financial Corp Has $690,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $4,231,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

