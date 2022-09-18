Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

