City Holding Co. Has $55,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.