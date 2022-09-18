Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 97,673 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,673 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $409.22 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.81.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.