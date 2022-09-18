Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

FIS stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

