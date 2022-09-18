180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DD opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

