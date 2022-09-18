Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Lifted by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $130.68 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.68.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

