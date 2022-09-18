Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,623 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $121.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

