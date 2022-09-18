Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Old Port Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

