Covington Capital Management Buys 25,336 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

