Covington Capital Management Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 767,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,742 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

