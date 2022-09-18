New Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

