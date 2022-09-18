City Holding Co. Acquires 290 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

