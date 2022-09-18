Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.