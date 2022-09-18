Apella Capital LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 85,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 408,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

