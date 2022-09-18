Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 30,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

