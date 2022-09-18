Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.