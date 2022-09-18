PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.4% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

