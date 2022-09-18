The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

